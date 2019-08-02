AUBURN | Auburn was just in short and helmets the first day of preseason practice Friday, but Gus Malzahn wasn’t wasting any time putting the quarterbacks under pressure.

Redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and true freshman Bo Nix are in a tight competition to be the Tigers’ starter headed into the opener in four weeks.



“I know the quarterbacks are young, but I just decided we were going to throw a lot at them,” Malzahn said. “So we probably put about three or four more base plays in our first day. I think for the most part our quarterbacks handled it well.”



After battling to a draw during spring drills, the pair worked hard over the summer to shore up any deficiencies. Malzahn said both took steps forward with their leadership, a key trait for any starting quarterback.



“I think it was more of a presence deal, just from both their presence,” he said. “We're straining them, now. We're straining both of them. Just the way they handle it, I think, is important. They took to real coaching today. But I think the big thing, probably, is the maturity — which is good. That's probably the main thing as far as after the summer.”



Even Auburn’s veteran players are sensing that maturity.



“They’re both mature, when they walk around the complex, you can just tell they walk with a sense of maturity and just being around the team, they’re young leaders already,” said senior offensive guard Marquel Harrell.



“And like as an old guy, a veteran, I can sense that leadership in them, which is important as a quarterback. Because when you take the field, all eyes on you, especially at that position, it's a lot of pressure, a lot of criticism that you will take, but those young guys are ready for it.”



Malzahn hasn’t put a timetable on choosing his starter, but it’s likely to stretch at least into week two of camp. So far, Malzahn likes what he’s seen.



“They’re both competing extremely hard and like I told you before: they’re desperate to win the job and I saw that desperation today,” he said.



Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Oregon in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

