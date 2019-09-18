But Auburn’s backup quarterback has attempted just one pass in three games, a five-yard completion to Jay Jay Wilson in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s 55-16 dismantling of Kent State.

AUBURN | Joey Gatewood is Auburn’s second-leading rusher with 124 yards on 19 carries. He’s tied with JaTarvious Whitlow for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns.

That could change as early as this week as No. 8 Auburn visits No. 17 Texas A&M. Not surprisingly, Gus Malzahn is not ready to offer any details but it’s pretty clear he’s got some future plans for the redshirt freshman who finished second to Bo Nix in the starting quarterback competition.

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” Malzahn said. “I know we’ve been running the football with him a lot, but he’s also capable of throwing it, too. We’ll continue to go game-by-game to see what that role will be. It could be different each game.

“He also has to prepare to be the No. 1 quarterback if something happens to Bo. He gives us a different threat. We put them on the field a little bit last week together. We’ll see where that goes.”

Gatewood had the most productive game of his college career against the Golden Flashes running for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. He combined with Whitlow and Shaun Shivers to become the first trio of Auburn players to rush for over 100 yards in a game since Bo Jackson, Lionel James and Tommie Agee did it in 1983.

“Gatewood got a chance to get in there and I think everybody can see when he pulls the ball, it’s a lot of fun to watch,” Malzahn said.

Kickoff at Kyle Field is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.