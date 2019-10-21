As it prepares for a top-10 showdown with No. 2 LSU this Saturday in Death Valley, No. 9 Auburn is using its past two blown-lead losses in the series as motivation before its biggest test of the season yet.

Gus Malzahn isn’t hiding from it, and the Tigers aren’t denying it.

“I just think about the last game we went down there,” Malzahn said Sunday. “That was a tough, tough one to swallow right there. ... Last year's, too."

After winning two of three against the Bayou Bengals from 2014-16, Auburn has dropped the past two games by a combined four points: 22-21 at home last season and 27-23 in Baton Rouge in 2017.

In both losses, Auburn led late into the fourth quarter. In 2017, Malzahn’s squad jumped out to 20-0 lead in the first half thanks to two touchdowns in a 17-0 first quarter. After that point, the Tigers had 129 yards of offense for the remainder of the contest as an LSU punt-return touchdown in the fourth quarter brought it back before a field goal with 2:36 gave it the lead.

On Auburn’s last 19 plays of the game, it gained one first down.

Last season, Auburn fell behind early before taking a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter. Past that point, the Tigers offense again stalled out as their final five possessions of the game resulted in three punts, a missed field goal and an interception.

Auburn’s win probability, per ESPN, in last season’s matchup was as high as 91.2 percent. In 2017, it boomed to 96.2 percent.

“We had a tough loss the past two years,” Auburn safety Daniel Thomas said. “... I mean, it's been in the back of our minds since last year.”