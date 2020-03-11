The defensive back was never one to mince words or pretend to be who he wasn't before or after games during his four years at Auburn. So at Auburn's 2020 Pro Day, Dinson admitted that when he didn't receive an invite to the NFL Combine a few months back, he struggled to stay upbeat.

Dinson was able to quickly combat that disappointment, however, by reminding himself how much he accomplished at Auburn, how far he had come and how wide-open his future still is.

A starter at safety for Auburn for his final two seasons, Dinson finishes his career on the Plains with 214 total tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles all while being consistently referred to as the "brains" on the back end of a defense that has become a mainstay as a top-15 unit nationally under coordinator Kevin Steele.

He did all that after overcoming a gasp-inducing injury in 2015 against Texas A&M. Moving forward to a possible pro career, Dinson just wants to take everything as it comes.

"I'm blessed to be here, like I said, just looking back on my journey, all the adversity I faced, man, it really doesn't matter," Dinson said. "A lot of guys talk about what round they want to go in, or I want to go here; not me. I just want a shot, to be honest with you, and I can handle the rest. I get one foot in the door and I can handle the rest.

"I'm blessed to be here today, and any team that gets me in April, man, I'm ready to go to work."

Dinson knows he'll likely have to make his way in the league as an undrafted free agent signee. After being included in the final few picks of some mock drafts during the season, Dinson is largely projected to not be selected come late April.

It'll just be another obstacle Dinson believes he can climb over.

Dinson said he performed well for coaches and scouts at Pro Day, and he's looking forward to hearing back from a few before the draft. Overall, when speaking with teams, Dinson put an emphasis on the fact that he was such a big leader for Auburn's defense during his two years as a starter.



"Versatility and a coach on the field," Dinson said. "Those two things are the main thing; they can plug me into any position on defense and also I'm going to pick up on the playbook like like that, to be honest with you. I'm a good learner, I'm a smart learner, I'm a quick learner."

No matter what road he takes in pro ball, Dinson wants to be back at a pro day as a college coach one day.

He can see that future, but he can also remember a few short years ago, when he was running around Auburn's indoor practice facility as a freshman, watching Auburn's seniors and pro prospects at their Pro Day.

"Soak it all up while you're here," Dinson said of his advice to the future of Auburn football. "I remember being out here my freshman year ... and then you look up, and Pro Day is ending. What I could tell the future guys that come in, from the freshmen, is to soak it up. Take every day like it's your last."

