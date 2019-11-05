Gus Malzahn gave Harold Joiner another chance. Out of the Wildcat formation on second-and-goal in the second quarter of the Tigers’ 20-14 win over Ole Miss last Saturday, Joiner burst forward for 3 yards and looked as if he had a path to the end zone. An Ole Miss defender flew in, however, and knocked the ball out with his helmet. Auburn recovered but had to settle for a field goal after not converting on third-and-goal, either.

Joiner (22) races down the sideline during his 78-yard reception. (John Reed / USA TODAY Sports)

But Malzahn didn’t keep Joiner on the sideline after the mistake — and that paid off for Auburn’s offense. “It shows that he still believes in me,” Joiner said of returning after his fumble. Joiner slipped out of the backfield on a play-action wheel route on the following Auburn possession. Bo Nix found him streaking along the near sideline, and Joiner nearly scored on a 78-yard catch-and-run before being dragged down from behind at the Ole Miss 1-yard line. “I knew that was coming, because the edge, they were biting really hard,” Joiner said, postgame of the play. “I knew I just had to beat the edge.” It was the longest play of the season for Auburn and its longest pass since the 2013 season.

Love this Boundary Wheel from Auburn



3️⃣ Motion into a 3 Back Set



📌 PA Boundary Pin & Pull Look



💥 X-Receiver Bluffs Crack to run Vertical



⤴️ RB Arc Release Wheel Follow pic.twitter.com/DpT2YdwAEJ — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) November 4, 2019

“I thought I had six points on the play,” Joiner said. “I was being patient, following my blocking and not thinking anyone could catch me. Obviously I was wrong, but I smelled a touchdown on that one.” For Joiner, the Ole Miss game was the second time he’s put in significant work this season in a conference showdown. The Birmingham product also had four carries for 59 yards and a touchdown late in the Tigers’ 51-10 win over Arkansas last month. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound running back now has 208 yards from scrimmage and two scores nearing the end of his redshirt freshman season. He’s still hungry for more. “I feel like I could do more, but it’s fine,” Joiner said. “It’s a team effort. I just have to buy in with the team.” As Auburn deals with the depature of backup quarterback Joey Gatewood and waits for starting running back Boobee Whitlow to return to full health, the role of Wildcat quarterback — a formation Malzahn is fond of in the red-zone — appears open for the taking. And it was Joiner who took the lone Wildcat snap last Saturday. Whether the touches come from that formation, as a true running back or through the air, Joiner is waiting and working for the chances he’s sure are going to arise. “I think they’re coming,” Joiner said. “I just have to be patient.” ------