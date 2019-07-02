AuburnSports.com subscribers were offered a chance to ask ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING regarding the Tigers and other topics of note.

They weren't shy.

In all, nearly 100 questions were answered. Here are a few highlights:

JWILLY8 asks: Do you think Gus/the offensive minds will split the work load at RB with Boobie & DJ with spot duty/change of pace carries from Kam & Worm? Or will they have learned nothing after running Bubba in the ground then the same for KJ the next year only to have no experience or backup plan at the end of the season?

JAY G. TATE SAYS: I believe Gus is going to stick with his A-1 guy until the A-1 guy breaks down. The A-1 guy is Boobie Whitlow — for better or worse. He'd better learn to stop fumbling on the goal line or else Gus is going to be sitting at the house in Springdale this time next year. Just being real about it.

EASTTNTIGER asks: What do you believe led to Leath’s hiring? Was it more a factor of incompetent leadership believing Leath was capable and not a grifting hack or was it just laziness and hiring the first guy they found? Anybody with five minutes and a google machine could see that things would turn out like they did with that bum.

JAY G. TATE SAYS: I think Leath was seen as an avant-garde candidate that represented a much different direction that DOCTOR GOOOOOJ. The university needed a jolt of energy. Leath had energy, but I sensed that a lot of it was negative. Leath was too into Leath; he struggled to give others credit for the good things that happened at Auburn. I'm not talking about individual achievements per se. I believe that Auburn has improved itself during the past decade — it just looks a lot better on the academic side of things — and a lot of people are responsible for raising that bar. Leath seemed focused on tooting his own horn, which doesn't play well here. All marketing bullshit ahead, Auburn does operate like a family in a lot of ways. Leath wasn't a good family member.