“Coach Garner has been staying on me pretty hard, making sure I keep my grades up and my head on straight,” Boykin said. “Coach Garner knows about my area a lot because he recruits it. He knows a lot of recruits from this area don’t make it out, so he’s making sure I keep my head on straight. He wants me to be a good man and a good football player.”

So does his relationship with Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner. The two have developed a strong bond during Boykin’s recruitment.

“Auburn is my clear leader right now,” Boykin said. “They are No. 1. Even after I de-committed, they stayed on me like I was still committed, like I was still family. That means a lot.”

In fact, the four-star defensive end from Troup (LaGrange, Ga.) has Auburn back in a familiar spot.

Andy Boykin de-committed from Auburn 10 months ago, but his interest in the Tigers remains.

Boykin has been a frequent visitor to Auburn over the past two years and made another trip earlier this month for Big Cat. Boykin spent more time with Garner during the visit.



“We bonded a lot,” Boykin said. “He told me that if I wanted to become a better man and a better football player, then come to Auburn. But wherever I go, he said me and him would still have a good relationship and he’d be a father figure for me.”

His relationship with Garner is a big reason Boykin has Auburn back on top. Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida round out Boykin’s top five.

“I visited Georgia Tech and I’ll go this summer to Tennessee, Bama and probably Florida,” Boykin said. “And I may go back to Tech, too.”

Boykin is taking his time making his second commitment. He wants it to be the last.

“I want to commit on our Senior Night when we play Cartersville (Nov. 8),” Boykin said. “But if I don’t do it then, I’ll probably just wait until Signing Day.”

Rivals rates Boykin, who is 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, the No. 13 strongside end in the 2020 class and No. 31 overall player in Georgia.