The Tigers will be challenged this weekend by possibly the top defense they’ve faced this season. Under first-year coordinator Dan Lanning, the Bulldogs are a stone-walling unit that ranks No. 5 nationally in total defense, No. 2 in scoring defense and are the only team in college football this year yet to allow a rushing touchdown.

Auburn still believes its offense is capable of producing against top-tier opponents. And starting Saturday against Georgia, it has the chance to prove it on a national stage

“We’re playing one of the more talented teams in the entire country — maybe the most talented,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday. “They’re impressive to watch on film.”

Against the three top-30 defenses it’s faced this season — Oregon, Florida and LSU — Auburn is averaging 313 yards and 21 points per outing with seven combined turnovers. That’s compared to 481 yards and 46 points per game against all other opponents.

But those big-game matchups against some of the top teams in the country have come away the Plains. Now, the road to the third double-digit win season of Malzahn’s tenure runs through Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“It's a chance to show how good of an offense we are,” receiver Seth Williams said. “And that even though we had a couple bad games, we still have a chance to prove ourselves as an offense.”

Auburn hopes the centerpiece of a strong finish to the year offensively will be freshman quarterback Bo Nix, who had the best game of his career two weeks ago against Ole Miss.

He, too, has struggled mightily against Auburn's top foes this year. Malzahn will look to build on the momentum from a methodical, rhythmic showing against the Rebels against a much more powerful defense in Georgia.

“We're playing some very talented teams here toward the end,” Malzahn said. “At the same time, [Nix has] good experience. Even though there was some tough things on the road, you know, you learn from them. You grow from them. Like I said, it's completely different when you're playing at home.”

Kickoff for the 124th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS.