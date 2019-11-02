For Auburn’s players and coaches, however, it’s not about the weather. It’s about playing in front of a loud and supportive home crowd after losing two of three road games in October. It’ll be the first of four straight home games to finish out the regular season.

It’ll be significantly chillier 35 days later when the Tigers host Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium, their first home game since beating Mississippi State 56-23 Sept. 28. Saturday’s forecast calls for 54 degrees at kickoff with temperatures falling into the mid-40s by the fourth quarter.

“Just being able to come back home and being able to play in front of the best fans in college football, it definitely gives us a home-field advantage,” said junior linebacker Chandler Wooten. “It's not as noisy as being on the road, so it definitely gives us an extra boost when we do come back home.”

No surprisingly, Auburn’s offense performs better at home. The Tigers are averaging 530.0 yards and 45.0 points in three games at Jordan-Hare, and 345.8 yards and 27.8 points in five away games.

“It’s a difference-maker. We play better at home, there’s no doubt,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Of course, our crowd, we feed off our crowd. Our group is a lot more comfortable so we need to continue that. That’s a great feeling. We’re glad to be back home and we need to kick this thing off the right way.”

Quarterback Bo Nix has had his share of troubles on the road, but his home numbers are much better. He’s completed 63.5 percent of his passes at home for 703 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s completed just 46.6 percent of his passes for 755 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in away games.

“I think he’s playing better at home but that’s to be expected, a freshman quarterback,” Malzahn said. “He’s more comfortable and I think that’s a good thing we’re back for him too.”

The Tigers enter the game 6-2 overall, 3-2 in the SEC and ranked No. 11 nationally. A win could help jumpstart Auburn to a strong finish. After a bye week, AU will close out November with home games against No. 8 Georgia, Samford and No. 2 Alabama.

"There’s something special about our place and our fans and the connection our players have with them, and they feed off of them. That’s very unique and it’s a comfort. I think that’s probably the best way to put it," Malzahn said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.