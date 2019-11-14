“Like we’ve seen in the past, really our two losses, we got behind the chains pretty badly,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “So first and second down are extremely important to get us into third and manageable. And then, statistically, we’re pretty good with third and manageable.”

And one of the best way to avoid those third-down blues is to be more efficient on first and second down.

AUBURN | Auburn was a combined 7 of 32 on third downs in losses to Florida and LSU. It’s an important area the 12th-ranked Tigers will have to improve on if they’re going to have a chance to knockoff No. 4 Georgia Saturday.

Overall, Auburn is fourth in the SEC converting 44.5 percent of its third downs. Georgia, which leads the SEC in a number of defensive categories, also tops the league in third down defense, holding opponents to just 29.6 percent conversions.

“Georgia is good on third down,” senior offensive lineman Marquel Harrell said. “Just watching the film, like they're really good on third down, getting teams off the field. So to stay third-and-manageable is going to be a really big key in this game. Third downs, move the ball on first and second down is going to be real big keys in this game, real important.”

The importance of getting in those third-and-manageable situations is twofold. Under first-year defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Georgia has been more aggressive. The Bulldogs have 20 sacks in nine games this season, well on pace to exceed the 24 they had in 14 games a year ago.

According to PFF, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix ranks 315th in the country with a 47.4 adjusted completion percentage when he’s under pressure.

“Statistically, they’re doing things that haven’t been done in 20 years,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn on Georgia’s defense. “Just looking at them on film and what they’ve done, it’s been impressive to watch. I will tell you this, they’re pressuring a little bit more than they have in the past. So we do expect them to blitz and continue that trend.”

Nix, however, is coming off his best game of the season after completing 30 of 44 passes for 340 yards against Ole Miss and has had two weeks to prepare for the Bulldogs. For the true freshman, the experience he’s gained this season, good and bad, can be viewed as building blocks in his development.

“I think just confidence,” said Nix on the area he’s improved the most. “I mean, I played against Florida, I played against Oregon and LSU, so some top defenses, and I just feel pretty confident when I’m out there. The game has slowed down a little bit for me and I’m just out there having fun and just completing passes and doing whatever I can to help the offense move the ball.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.