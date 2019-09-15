AUBURN | Auburn had Seth Williams for its first two games. It had Anthony Schwartz for Saturday night’s blowout win over Kent State. But other than Schwartz’s few token appearances against Oregon and Tulane, the Tigers have yet to have two of their top wide receivers healthy and on the field together.

That could finally change this Saturday at No. 17 Texas A&M.

Schwartz caught his first pass of the season against Kent State. (Cat Wofford/Auburn athletics)

“It was good to have Anthony Schwartz back out there,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said after the Kent State win. “He’s playing with the cast and hopefully next that’ll be a little bit different. When he’s on the field, it really changes things. I’ll be really excited once we get him with a cast off and get 18 back and get our full force. “We’ve had musical chairs with injuries with our wide receivers. You saw we had receivers in different positions tonight. When you lose a guy like Seth Williams, it doesn’t just change one position. It changes a lot of different of things.” Schwartz had surgery on his hand during preseason drills. He played a few snaps in the first two games but didn’t log his first catch of the season until hauling in a 13-yarder from Bo Nix in the third quarter. Williams caught five passes for 81 yards including the game-winning touchdown against Oregon in the first two games before injuring his shoulder against the Green Wave. He didn’t dress for the KSU game but is expected to return for the start of SEC play. “I think we’ve seen glimpses of both of them so far this season, but to have them both healthy, I’m really excited and as an offense we’re all excited to have all our pieces to the puzzle back,” said Nix. Eli Stove is AU’s leading receiver with 16 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Will Hastings is second with seven catches for 124 yards and one touchdown.