AuburnSports - Defensive adjustments key second-half surge

“We picked up on their tendencies at halftime. Some plays and formations that they liked to run,” safety Jamien Sherwood said. “Coach Crime (Wesley McGriff) and Coach (Kevin) Steele just made some quick adjustments where people needed to be and who needed to be in those spots. We just talked to each other.

After allowing Kentucky’s offense 234 total yards and 8 of 10 third down conversions in the first half, the Wildcats managed just 150 yards and 4 of 9 third down conversions after the break.

“Our biggest thing was getting the turnovers. We’re big on turnovers at practice. Roger (McCreary) had that one in the first half. We just said we needed one more and we got one more. Then we said we need another one. We picked up on their tendencies and tried to put people in the right spots.”

Even though they gave up a lot of yards in the first half, Kentucky managed just one touchdown, which had to be one of the key’s to Auburn’s win. The Tigers went into the break up 8-6 and took over in the second half to pull away with a 29-13 win in the opening game for both teams.

“I mean, 8 for 10 on third down — and we held them to seven points. That, wow,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “And third quarter, they did pretty well, too. Then in the fourth quarter, that's when we really came on. That's an area where we'll keep improving and work on.”

Turnovers were a key. Late in the second quarter, Kentucky drove inside Auburn’s 1-yard line, but on 3rd and goal, McCreary picked off UK quarterback Terry Wilson on the goal line and returned it for a touchdown. The six points were taken off after a review determined Derick Hall had an illegal targeting on the block and was ejected, but it was still a big momentum shift in the game.

“At the end of the day, big-time players make big-time plays when we need one, and he did,” safety Smoke Monday said. “He prepared himself for this moment, and when it came, he seized it. That was a big play by Roger. He’s one of the veteran guys that’s really good on our defense who’s going to really help us this year.”

Sherwood forced a fumble and recovered it on UK’s 30-yard line early in the fourth quarter, which led to a touchdown. The defense then stopped UK’s final drive as McCreary forced a fumble that was recovered by Owen Pappoe.

Linebacker K.J. Britt led Auburn with 11 tackles along with a tackle-for-loss. Monday added 10 tackles and Pappoe eight tackles, one tackle-for-loss and a sack. DaQuan Newkirk had a strong game in only second career start at defensive tackle with six tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we’re just depending on guys to do their jobs, play their gap, play their man,” Monday said. “I feel like we came back down in the second half and played with that kind of fire that Auburn normally plays with. Basically we just kept pushing on the third-down plays. That’s pretty much it.”

No. 8 Auburn returns to action next Saturday at No. 4 Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.