AUBURN | Oregon’s offense looked like a runaway freight train in the first quarter.

Auburn’s defense didn’t panic, however, and knocked the Ducks off their tracks the final three quarters to spark the Tigers to a come-from-behind win.



“They were hitting us with some little outside zones, and they creased us a couple of times. Their quarterback is a really good player,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They had a really good scheme and at halftime our defense made adjustments. The big thing was stopping the run. I think they only had a handful of yards in the second half, and that was really a good thing for us.”



The Ducks rolled up 176 total yards including 67 on the ground to build a 14-3 lead in the first 13 minutes of the game. They managed just 156 total yards the final three quarters including 13 rushing yards on 13 carries in the second half and four rushing yards on seven carries in the fourth quarter.



“We just kind of settled down and played Auburn football and that’s what it all came down to,” said defensive end Big Kat Bryant, who scooped up a fumble and returned it 83 yards in the second quarter.



"A lot of the guys like Marlon (Davidson), Derrick (Brown) told us to settle down. The first quarter, all of them just told his to settle down and play Auburn football.”