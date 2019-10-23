AUBURN | Auburn managed just 269 total yards, had four turnovers and was 2 of 14 on third downs in a 24-13 loss at Florida two and a half weeks ago.

There were a number of reasons for that offensive futility, but many of them stemmed from the players inability to handle the deafening crowd noise.

For the 9th-ranked Tigers to have a chance to upset No. 2 LSU at Tiger Stadium this Saturday, they’ll have to do a much better job dealing with the din.

“We didn’t handle the noise very good against Florida,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We’ve been focused on that off-week and then even last week. So really expecting our guys to handle the noise better and communicate better than we did at Florida.”