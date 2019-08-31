AUBURN | Gus Malzahn knows what it takes to win championships at Auburn. He was the offensive coordinator for the Tigers’ SEC and national championship team in 2010 and the head coach when AU won the SEC Championship in 2013 and came up seconds short in the national championship game.

Can Auburn make a run at a championship in 2019? Malzahn thinks the pieces are in place to put the Tigers in contention.



“You know, this will be my tenth year at Auburn. During that time, we played for two national championships. We won one. We played for three SEC championships. We won two,” Malzahn said. “And when I look at the team that we have this year, there's some of the same characteristics that those championship teams had, and that's what's exciting for me.



“Now, you got to win close games. You got to make plays when the games are on. You got to stay healthy. But I can tell you today, the exciting thing for me, I tell my team, we got a chance. Not every team in the league can say that.”



One of the hallmarks of Auburn’s 2010 and 2013 teams were strong offensive and defensive lines, which should be a team strength this season. Those teams also had playmakers at key positions including quarterback, running back, wide receiver and cornerback.



Auburn could have the same this season if true freshman Bo Nix comes through at quarterback.



“Every year that we've had a chance to win a championship, we've had freshmen that helped us and played big roles in big games,” Malzahn said.



Another key is leadership and the 2019 Tigers are fortunate to have 16 scholarship seniors including all five starting offensive linemen and two starting defensive linemen.



“I think to win a championship, I think you've got to have great leadership. I think it starts with the players,” said wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, who caught a touchdown pass in the 2010 national championship game against Oregon. “All the Xs and Os are great, but at the end of the day, it's about players taking ownership of their team and having leaders. The team, the freshmen, the sophomores, the juniors — they follow those seniors, a lot like in 2010. I think that's the makeup of a championship team.



“As well, I think any time you're in this league, it starts up front. It starts with the offensive line and defensive line. And the last time I checked, we've got a pretty good o-line and d-line, so I feel pretty good where we're at.”



No. 16 Auburn opens the season Saturday night against No. 11 Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

