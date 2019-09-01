AUBURN | Bo Nix is building his own brand.

More than 25 years after his father, Pat Nix connected with Frank Sanders on two legendary passes to beat Alabama in 1993 and No. 1 Florida in 94, the younger Nix connect with Seth Williams for the game-winning touchdown pass against Oregon in his first college game.



“Everybody keeps comparing different passes to it, but I think that was my first Bo to Seth moment,” Nix said. “That was just the first moment we were able to come through and we were able to do something for our team that we had struggled to do all day.



“It was just a huge moment for Auburn and I was grateful and glad to be a part of it. It was a huge win.”



Nix first connected with Williams on a 13-yard out route on 3rd and 10 to give the Tigers a first down on the Duck 26-yard line with 16 seconds remaining. On the next play, Nix lofted a pass toward the left pylon where Williams caught it in front of Oregon defensive back Vernon McKinley at the 2-yard line and tumbled back into the end zone.



Williams, a sophomore, maintains that was just the start of big things to come from him and Nix.



“Oh, we’ve got plenty more. That was just the first one,” Williams said. “We’ve got plenty more. We’re going to keep on talking about it. Next week, probably week after that, week after that, too. And the week after that. And after that.”