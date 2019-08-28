AUBURN | They won’t be on the field at the same time, but Bo Nix will be matched up against some of the nation’s top quarterbacks this season starting with Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

In November, Nix will square off against Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Auburn’s true freshman signal caller could be facing three future first round NFL draft picks.



“I think he’s definitely in that caliber of player,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “I think you guys will see on Saturday night that he’s in that group of players. Obviously, we don’t 100 percent know going into the game, but some of the plays he makes and the throws he makes are spectacular.



“I think he’s mature enough where he’s not going to let going against Justin Herbert or Jake Fromm bother him, that he’s ready for the challenge and he’s ready to step up for the challenge.”



That maturity showed as soon as Nix arrived shortly after the end of last season and joined the team for winter workouts and spring drills. The five-star recruit beat out Joey Gatewood for the starting position a week ago and will become the first true freshman to start an opener for the Tigers since Travis Tidwell in 1946.



“For his age, he does not play like an 18-year old kid,” Driscoll said. “He really took control during camp. And really, Joey did, too. But for a freshman to come in mid-year, he was confident. We just told him, you’ve really got to be a leader despite what age you are, you’re the quarterback and you’ve got to make sure we’re all on the same page and what-not.



“He really kind of, especially in camp, stepped up his leadership. We’re excited for him. He’s a great athlete. He can make a lot of plays, make plays out of nothing, so we’re excited what he can bring to our offense.”



If Nix is going to be anxious in his first college game, he certainly didn’t show it when he spoke to the media for the first time as Auburn’s starter last week.



“I guess it’s as good as you can write up, but College GameDay for a freshman walking in, it’s your first game—some people view that as tough, but I kind of see it as fun just because it’s what you prepare for,” Nix said. “I mean, why else would you play if you can’t play at the highest atmosphere, environment and all that stuff? It will be fun, and we’ll be ready to go.”



No. 16 Auburn opens the season Saturday night against No. 11 Oregon Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

