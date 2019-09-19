“It opens up the offense,” said running back Shaun Shivers, “because then you got to worry about Bo and you got to worry about whoever the running back is. Because if you worry about one, that's when Bo can pull it and take off.”

But if you take away two sacks for -19 yards, Bo Nix had five carries for 40 yards including a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter of a blowout win over Kent State. More importantly, Nix’s successful use of the zone read is a big step forward in his progression and could have important ramifications as Auburn’s moves into SEC play.

AUBURN | If you just look at the raw numbers, seven carries for 21 yards isn’t going to blow anyone’s socks off.

Auburn seventh-year head coach Gus Malzahn produced some of the nation’s best offenses with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Nick Marshall running versions of the zone read.

Nix isn’t going to rush for 1,000 yards, but just being able to gain five, 10 or even 15 yards on a keeper can have a profound effect on a defense.

"I really think the quarterback keeping it a few times early opens things up in the middle,” Malzahn said. “I think he made some really good decisions. He stuck his foot in the ground and went north and south a couple of times once he pulled too and I think that really made a big difference.”

Nix actually ran for over 2,000 yards and scored 34 rushing touchdowns in his high school career, finishing at Pinson Valley with two consecutive Class 6A state championships and as the state of Alabama’s all-time leader with 12,497 yards of total offense and 161 touchdowns accounted for.

Running in college, however, isn’t the same as it was in high school.

“I just try to get as much as I can and just be smart in the situations I’m in,” Nix said. “And if I have to go down, I’ll go down. If it’s a type of situation where I need to get as much as I can, I’ll do that. Just whatever situation in the game, whatever kind of feel thing.”

Nix will start his fourth game of the season Saturday afternoon as No. 8 Auburn visits No. 17 Texas A&M, the SEC opener for both schools.

“Our quarterback, I see him growing each game,” Malzahn said. “It’s really good for him to go through the different experiences and the different looks. The first three games, we’ve seen just about everything, and you expect that out of defenses if you’re playing a true freshman quarterback, and I think that will continue. But the good thing is, we’ve seen just about everything. I think that will help him as we move forward.”

Kickoff at Kyle Field is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.