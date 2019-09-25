"We're not going to be able to break up everything," Auburn nickelback Christian Tutt said after beating Texas A&M last Saturday. "So we really focused on tackling after the catch. So we just square 'em up. We did take that personally this offseason. Everybody worked on it, and we got better."

The Tigers' leaders in the back end of their defense said this offseason, they discussed that reality and made a pact: to be the best tackling unit in the nation.

Like all secondaries in college football, Auburn knows it can't deflect every pass. It can't blanket every receiver on every play. It can't pick off every ball.

That plan for success came to a head in Auburn's 28-20 win over the Aggies in College Station. As a team, Auburn missed just four tackles in one of its best open-field defensive clinics in recent memory.

Most of the secondary is counted on to be capable of playing most, if not every, position in the back end, which leads to a rhythm in their defensive packages on a given drive, since they don't have to substitute often.

The ringleader of that mindset among the defensive backs is junior cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who played 75 of 77 defensive team snaps Saturday, as well as contributing on special teams and notching a career-high in tackles with eight. Auburn can’t get him off the field even when it tries to.

“There’s times in games he may get a little nicked and you try to put somebody in — he doesn’t want nobody in,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of Igbinoghene. “He’s that guy that really leads by example. He’s one of our best all-around players.”

First-year defensive starter Christian Tutt said he’s been coached to know every position in the secondary since he joined the team as a freshman last season.

"It's very important that we learn how to play everything," Tutt said. "Because, at the end of the day, you know, I played all five positions in the secondary. [Javaris Davis] plays all five positions in the secondary. We can go back to safety, to corner, to money and dime. So, having versatility in the secondary, really, that's more money in your pocket. So being able to play everything and not come off the field — that just helps you in the long run."

Added senior safety Daniel Thomas: “It gives you a chance to keep your fresh legs in the secondary. Any time you get tired, it’s always a next-man-up mentality.”