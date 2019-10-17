Tigers tipoff at Toomer’s
AUBURN | Toomer’s was packed with celebrating Auburn fans once again.
But this time they didn’t turn up to roll the trees after a big win. Thursday night was about the start of what should be another exciting season of Auburn basketball.
Last year’s SEC Tournament champions and Final Four participants drew a huge crowd as they participated in several events on a half court laid out on top of Toomer’s Corner.
“I can’t believe the turnout,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl after the inaugural Tipoff at Toomer’s. “It’s just so much fun to celebrate with our friends and our families and our fans. Probably most importantly, I think our players all really enjoyed tonight. Back to work tomorrow so we can become a good basketball team.”
Both the men’s and women’s teams participated in a combined 3-point shooting contest, which was won by a team of Samir Doughty, Stretch Akingbola and Robyn Benton. The women’s team participated in a skills competition, which was won by Maliya Perry. The men’s 3-on-3 competition ended in a tie between a team of Turbo Jones, Austin Wiley and Lior Berman, and a team of Samir Doughty, Akingbola and Javon Franklin.
The event ended with a dunk contest, which included impressive dunks by Anfernee McLemore and Turbo Jones, but was won on a high-flying windmill dunk by freshman Isaac Okoro.
"Favorite part of the night was probably watching Babatunde make threes. That was probably pretty cool because I think nobody thought he could do that,” Pearl said.
“Tonight maybe on SportsCenter they show this because we’re getting close to college basketball. All eyes in the country should have been on Auburn right here tonight because of this incredible celebration."
Auburn will host Eckerd in an exhibition game Nov. 1 and open the season at home against Georgia Southern Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
And here’s the winning dunk by Isaac Okoro pic.twitter.com/Q7yZAyz57S— Bryan Matthews (@BMattAU) October 18, 2019
Turbo Jones with the dunk pic.twitter.com/lmKBDwQWTt— Bryan Matthews (@BMattAU) October 18, 2019
Here’s a dunk by Anfernee McLemore pic.twitter.com/lIWQMEtxKJ— Bryan Matthews (@BMattAU) October 18, 2019
Here’s some 3-on-3 action including big dunk by Austin Wiley pic.twitter.com/Kj0XVlm6zm— Bryan Matthews (@BMattAU) October 18, 2019