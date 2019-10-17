AUBURN | Toomer’s was packed with celebrating Auburn fans once again.

But this time they didn’t turn up to roll the trees after a big win. Thursday night was about the start of what should be another exciting season of Auburn basketball.



Last year’s SEC Tournament champions and Final Four participants drew a huge crowd as they participated in several events on a half court laid out on top of Toomer’s Corner.



“I can’t believe the turnout,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl after the inaugural Tipoff at Toomer’s. “It’s just so much fun to celebrate with our friends and our families and our fans. Probably most importantly, I think our players all really enjoyed tonight. Back to work tomorrow so we can become a good basketball team.”