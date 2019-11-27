"I think we can (change that against Alabama)," offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho said of Auburn's struggles on the ground. "At the end of the day, they’re a good team as a whole but they’re not the same as the old Alabama team we’ve faced in the past. I feel like we’re going to be able to do whatever we want."

Alabama has boasted the top-ranked run defense in college football five times during Nick Saban's 12 seasons in Tuscaloosa. But this year, the Crimson Tide are seventh in the SEC in that category.

Auburn's senior-laden offensive line hasn't gotten consistent push in the run game against upper-tier opponents this season. But against the No. 5 team in the land, the Tigers think they can do just that.

Auburn's rushing attack hasn't been able to do whatever it wants against the better competition it's faced in the conference thus far. Most recently against Georgia, Bo Nix was forced to throw 50 times because the Tigers averaged 2.3 yards per carry, and Nix was their leading rusher with 42 yards. But Georgia is Georgia, with a stifling front that is second in all of college football, allowing just 55.9 yards per game.



Against Alabama, the Tigers will look for starting tailback Boobee Whitlow to return to his early season form now that he's nearly 100 percent recovered from his knee injury, and for freshman D.J. Williams to complement.

"I expect big things. He's going to do what Boobee do," Auburn receiver Seth Williams said. "You know what you're going to get out of him. He's going to run the ball hard, make people miss and score."

Granted, Auburn won't be able to score, no matter the defense it's facing, if the offensive stall-outs persist when the Tigers cross midfield.

In its last two SEC contests against Ole Miss and Georgia, Gus Malzahn's offense entered opposing territory a combined 16 times. As a result of missed field goals, turnovers and failed fourth-down conversions, Auburn came away with just four touchdowns from those possessions.

"At the end of the day, offense is different," Wanogho said. "Defense, like, one person can actually make a play. Everybody can mess up a play but one person can hustle and make a play. Offensively, everyone has to click, everybody has to be in sync.

"... I think we actually shoot ourselves in the foot because some people don’t get to play, just complication issues and stuff like that, too. It’s just like that. We have to be on the same page and in sync."



Kickoff in the 83rd Iron Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, with the game broadcast on CBS.