"I was just thinking," Collins said. "It’s my first time being back since I committed and was like, ‘Dang, I’ll be playing here in a little bit."

It was the tight end's first trip to Auburn since he committed to the Tigers in mid-April.

Since his commitment, his relationship with Auburn's tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua has grown everyday. Collins got in a private workout Sunday with Aigamaua, who pushed him to get better and work on the small things.

"He tried to kill me, but it was good," Collins said. "We worked out pretty hard. We did a one-on-one workout, so I was by myself with him and another tight end I was working with."

Like so many of Auburn's commits, Collins is pushing for other top talent to join him in the Tigers' 2024 class. One of which is Alabama wide receiver commit Perry Thompson, who Collins built a bond with in the months he was committed to Alabama.

"I’ve been trying to recruit Perry Thompson and a couple other of those guys," Collins said. "I feel like it’s going pretty good. I’m still continuing it and keeping connections with them because I’m trying to get them here."