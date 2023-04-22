"It went smooth," Crawford said. "Their message to me is if I come there, I’m gonna be an impact player to their team, I’m gonna contribute a lot to their team."

Crawford did that Saturday, taking an unofficial visit to Auburn to chat with the coaching staff.

Three schools have started to separate themselves from the rest, as the four-star has locked in official visits with Auburn, Florida and LSU. However, Auburn secondary coach Wesley McGriff had been pushing for Crawford to visit sooner than later.

Several Auburn coaches spoke with Crawford during his visit and hung out with him Saturday. Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, along with secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and McGriff all spent time with Crawford.

"They say they really want me," Crawford said. "I was looking at that depth chart today and they only got like a couple folks that’s gonna be coming back. They don't really got a lot of people in positions that they want me in."

Auburn likes Crawford at a corner-nickel spot, mostly because of his versatility, size and ability to play multiple positions. When he looks at the upcoming depth chart, he sees opportunity and another indication that he's that much closer to achieving his dream.

"It really just makes me think that I can really be here," Crawford said. "I have a chance to really be at Auburn University. That’s a big accomplishment for me, really just getting to the next level. Ever since I was little, I always wanted to be to the next level, I always wanted to be ahead of folks."

He's ranked as the No. 8 cornerback in the nation, which is why the Parkview product is a hot commodity in the 2024 class. Head coach Hugh Freeze is also heavily involved in his recruitment.

"I talk to Coach Freeze a lot," Crawford said. "I talk to him a lot and I’m basically talking to the other staff dang near everyday so I feel like I’m a priority."