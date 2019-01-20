Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 11:55:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Auburn takes lead for Missouri offensive tackle

Gfsr84jjfglbqytb229x
Jeffrey Lee/AuburnSports.com
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Trinity Catholic (Mo.) offensive tackle Ira Henry visited Auburn this weekend and left with a leader.“Auburn is high … at the top of my list,” Henry said. “They are my leader.”Auburn becam...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}