AUBURN | Auburn has moved to the top of the list for junior college linebacker Tyrus Wheat.

Wheat, from Copiah-Lincoln in Wesson, Miss., named the Tigers his leader following a visit on Saturday.

“Auburn would be my top school right now,” Wheat said. “It feels like home and they treat people well. It was my first time here and it was nice. My girlfriend, mom and grandma came with me and they treated us well. Everything went good. I liked it.”

Wheat spent time with area recruiter Marcus Woodson and linebackers coach Travis Williams.

“Both are recruiting me and both are nice people,” Wheat said. “They treated me like I’m their son today.”