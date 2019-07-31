AUBURN | Defensive lineman Isaac Washington made the trip from North Carolina to Auburn on Saturday and is glad he did.

“It was great. Everything about it was great,” Washington said. “It was my first time at Auburn and I loved it. I didn’t think it was going to be like this, but it blew my mind. I expected it to be nice, but it was a whole lot better than I expected.”

Washington, from East Surry in Pilot Mountain, was one of several 2021 recruits at Auburn’s picnic. He arrived early Saturday morning and stayed until late in the afternoon.

“What stood out to me was just how welcoming there were,” Washington said. “When I first got here, everybody knew who I was. They took me on a tour and everything. I loved it.”