Auburn takes down Chattanooga
On nearly the one-year anniversary of Chattanooga's 1-0 win over Auburn last season, the Tigers showed the Mocs what a difference a year can make.
Auburn took care of the visitors by a score of 7-3 Wednesday — its fifth consecutive win and 19th consecutive non-conference victory. This marks the second time this season the Tigers took down the Mocs, outscoring them 19-4 in two games.
The Tigers put up three runs in the bottom of the first, courtesy a sac fly from Jessie Blaine and a two-run home run by Sydney Cox. It was Cox's third home run of the season.
Aspyn Godwin homered in the bottom of the second, extending the lead to four runs. Godwin now has a home run in back-to-back games for the third time this season.
After making the most of her playing time yesterday with a 2-for-2 day at the plate, Kelsey Schmidt stayed hot in the lineup Wednesday. She bumped the Tigers' lead to 7-0 with her two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the third.
Schmidt now is batting .750 with six RBIs in her last eight plate appearances.
Chattanooga scored three runs in the seventh before Maddie Penta, who started the game, came back out to strike out the side and end the game. Penta surpassed 200 strikeouts on the season — the first Auburn pitcher to do so since 2010.
Auburn is back in action this weekend at Mississippi State, with Friday's game starting at 5:30 p.m. CDT.