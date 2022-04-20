Auburn takes down Chattanooga

On nearly the one-year anniversary of Chattanooga's 1-0 win over Auburn last season, the Tigers showed the Mocs what a difference a year can make.

Auburn took care of the visitors by a score of 7-3 Wednesday — its fifth consecutive win and 19th consecutive non-conference victory. This marks the second time this season the Tigers took down the Mocs, outscoring them 19-4 in two games.

The Tigers put up three runs in the bottom of the first, courtesy a sac fly from Jessie Blaine and a two-run home run by Sydney Cox. It was Cox's third home run of the season.