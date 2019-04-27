“Was just telling the guys, ‘Competing is a given and you’ve never stopped competing, but being able to play at game time, being able to get off to a good start with a great club is so important.’”

“The most complete club we’ve played all year,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Just really out-classed us offensively, defensively, on the mound, base running, in every area.

Auburn falls to 27-17 overall and 10-11 in the SEC while Vanderbilt improves to 34-9 and 15-6.

No. 4 Vanderbilt beat the 21st-ranked Tigers 9-5 at Hawkins Field Saturday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep. The Commodores led 5-1 after three innings.

Auburn starter Brooks Fuller (2-2) took the loss allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits and two walks in 1.2 innings.

Jack Owen and Ryan Watson combined to hold VU to just one run over the next 3.1 innings but AU couldn’t generate any offense after scoring one in the first, putting up zeros over the next six innings.

VU expanded its lead to 8-1 with three runs in the seventh off Cody Greenhill, before AU finally got back on the board with a four-run eighth including a three-run home run by Rankin Woley, his third of the season.

Garrett Wade threw the final 1.1 innings allowing one run.

After going 1 of 10 with runners in scoring position during Friday’s 5-2 loss, AU was just 1 of 11 Saturday. AU struck out 32 times during the series including nine on Saturday. Judd Ward was 3 of 5 with a run scored and one RBI. Edouard Julien drove in AU’s first run with a sacrifice fly.

“We had bases loaded a lot in the last two days, first and second a ton, and Rankin finally got into one,” Thompson said. “When these things are close, that’s when you’ve got to capitalize, when the game’s in the balance.”

Auburn will be off next week for finals before hosting Alabama for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers are at home against No. 5 Georgia the following weekend before closing out the regular season at No. 16 LSU May 16-18.

“It’s not going to take moving earth to turn this one around, but we’ve got to understand we have nine more. We’ve got to get back for exams here and we’ve got to be interested because our season will be defined by these next two weekends at home,” Thompson said.