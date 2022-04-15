Auburn sweeps double header
Auburn's first-ever series against Niagara has been a breeze — so far.
The teams played a double-header Friday with the Tigers winning the early game 8-0 and the late game 15-7.
The series will conclude with a Saturday game that begins at 1 p.m.
First baseman Bri Ellis climbed closer to the freshman home-run record with dingers in both games. Ailing pitcher Shelby Lowe is taking the weekend off while Maddie Penta, KK Dismukes and Samantha Yarbrough split the pitching duties Friday.
Ellis opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning of Game 1 with a solo blast to deep center field.
That kicked off a five-run inning by the Tigers, which backed two strong innings from Penta and four strong innings from KK Dismukes.
Auburn hit four home runs in Game 2 — Jessie Blaine, Kelsey Schmidt, Aubrie Lisenby and Ellis all cleared the fence at Jane B. Moore Field. Ellis' team-leading 16th home run brought her closer to the freshman record set by Kasey Cooper, who had 18 in 2014.
Lisenby set a career-high with four hits and four RBIs in the late win.