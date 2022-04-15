Auburn sweeps double header

Auburn's first-ever series against Niagara has been a breeze — so far.

The teams played a double-header Friday with the Tigers winning the early game 8-0 and the late game 15-7.

The series will conclude with a Saturday game that begins at 1 p.m.

First baseman Bri Ellis climbed closer to the freshman home-run record with dingers in both games. Ailing pitcher Shelby Lowe is taking the weekend off while Maddie Penta, KK Dismukes and Samantha Yarbrough split the pitching duties Friday.