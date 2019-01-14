AUBURN — Auburn's visitor list over the weekend wasn't exclusive to 2019 officials.

Some of the Tigers' top 2020 targets were on unofficial trips over the weekend.

That included Auburn defensive line commit Damarjhe Lewis. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound strong-side defensive end has been a person of interest around the southeast since committing to the Tigers on Aug. 12.

Auburn felt that recruiting pressure, so defensive line coach Rodney Garner made sure to get Lewis back on campus once the contact period hit. That Garner relationship has been the key Lewis' continued commitment.

"Coach Garner and the environment here because I just love the feeling on game days," Lewis said. "Coach Garner's like a father-figure coach. He keeps everyone together. It's really like a family up here."

Still, other SEC programs are fighting.

Georgia and Florida have both been in regular communication with Lewis since his August commitment. Lewis and his family, who joined him on the Plains over the weekend, have taken trips to Gainesville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.

Lewis noted, however, those schools haven't come close to topping Auburn yet.

"UGA and Florida, they're still on my mind, but Auburn's at the top of the list. ... Auburn's No. 1 on the list," Lewis said. "It was a great visit. I love it. I'm staying."

Lewis has a long way to go before signing, of course. Inevitably, the Bulldogs and the Gators will continue their efforts. New programs are likely to get in the mix for the versatile defensive lineman once the spring evaluation period gets more eyes on Lewis.

If Lewis ends up visiting elsewhere, those programs will have to show him something Florida and Georgia haven't been able to do yet for Lewis.

"It's the family environment. Nobody's atmosphere is like Auburn's. When I go to the games and campus, I don't feel how I feel like I feel at Auburn," Lewis said. "At Auburn, it feels like home, and I'm comfortable at Auburn."

