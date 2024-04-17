Spring portal season is here and one target has already wrapped up an official visit. Former Indiana defenive lineman Phillip Blidi officially visited Auburn Monday through Wednesday of this week, as the grad transfer searches for a new home for his final season of eligibility. A veteran of college football, Blidi knows exactly what he's looking for in a program — development. "Auburn does check those boxes, just the guys they’ve been able to develop," Blidi said. "Coach [Vontrell King-Williams] is a really great coach and he’s been able to work with a lot of guys, really helped a lot of guys’ game. Just seeing what he would do to improve my game, really shows me that he can take me to the next level and where I want to go."

Phillip Blidi visited Auburn this week. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports,com)

Blidi, who's originally from Trenton, N.J., was a three-star prospect in the 2020 class. He signed with Texas Tech, where he spent the first three years of his collegiate career before transferring to Indiana for the 2023.season. In four seasons between Texas Tech and Indiana, Blidi recored 70 tackles and 2.5 sacks. "I learned a lot over the years and I need a certain caliber of coaching before I go to the league," Blidi said. "I need to be the best prepared before I go in and that’s where that development piece comes in." King-Williams' message to Blidi has been that he can help get him there, and the 6-foot-3 lineman can tell that King-Williams is a players-first kind of coach. "He’s a guy that has a relationship with the guys that he’s coached and he’s there for the guys that he’s coached," Blidi said. "Just off that, you want to play for somebody that you can trust. On top of that, me and him spoke about how he can change my game, the weaknesses in my game that he can make the strength for me, make me a complete player." Aside from Auburn's defensive scheme and coaching, one thing that stuck out to Blidi about his visit were the people he interacted with. "It was really great," Blidi said. "Just getting here, everybody was really welcoming. Everything I’ve been able to see was what I was looking for coming here. Every question that I’ve had has been answered. I love how welcoming this town is, and with me having a family, that’s important to me."