BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Auburn isn't budging in its pursuit of top defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The Tigers were originally slated to host the Alabama commit for an official visit during Iron Bowl weekend, but it's since been moved up several months. The No. 101 player in the nation will next visit Auburn for the Georgia game, one of several official visitors scheduled for that weekend. "I just wanted to get that experience," Beaman said. "They talk with me a lot so I just wanted to get out there and see what the experience and hype was."

Jeremiah Beaman will take his official visit to Auburn the weekend of the Georgia game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

There's some significance to the date of his official visit to Auburn, it's his father's birthday. Beaman announced his commitment to Alabama on another special day — his mother's birthday earlier this year. Even though he's pledged to Alabama, director of recruiting relations Trovon Reed, defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and head coach Hugh Freeze are in contact every week. "They’re just telling me they need me and they want me there," Beaman said. "They’re making me a priority." As for why Auburn's getting an official visit? "Just that communication and that effort they’re giving me," Beaman said. "They’re making sure I’m a priority."