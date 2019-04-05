“I keep in contact with all the coaches, especially on defense,” Wheat said.

“Auburn is still No. 1,” Wheat said. “I like the campus, the defense they run and they get players to the NFL.”

A month later and nothing has changed.

That includes area recruiter Marcus Woodson and linebackers coach Travis Williams. Wheat has developed a strong bond with each.



“Coach T-Will is a great coach,” Wheat said. “I really like him and Coach Woodson. They said they want me to come down for the spring game, and I’m definitely going to try to make it. I’ll be there if I can.”

The visit would be Wheat’s second unofficial visit to Auburn. Wheat also plans to return to Auburn for an official visit.

“I’m going to take my official visits in the summer and make my decision by the end of the summer,” Wheat said. “I only have the one to South Carolina set right now (June 7-9). I know I’ll take one to Auburn, but I don’t know the date, yet.”

Auburn, South Carolina, Kentucky and Ole Miss have offered. Mississippi State is showing interest. Wheat could be in Starkville soon.

“I’ll visit Mississippi State,” Wheat said. “I might go there next week.”

Wheat is on pace to graduate from Copiah-Lincoln in December. He will have three years to play two at his next stop.

In 10 games last season as a freshman, Wheat had 65 total tackles, 37 solos and two interceptions.