AUBURN | Auburn continues to lead for four-star tight end Jeremiah Pegues. Pegues, who is ranked the No. 6 tight end in the 2020 class, visited Auburn last Saturday and left with the Tigers still on top of his list of favorites. “Auburn still leads,” Pegues said. “I like how they showed me how they’d play me and use me as an athlete.”

Pegues, his parents, cousin and sister all made the trip from their home in Oxford, Miss. to Auburn on Saturday. They watched as Auburn rolled up 578 yards of offense in a 56-23-blowout win over Mississippi State. “It went great,” Pegues said. “The atmosphere was great. It was my first game coming here and for them to blow them out, it was great. I was expecting it because before the game they told me they were going to do it. “I also like how they use the tight ends and how they used No. 1 in the Wildcat.”