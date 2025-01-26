Tigers 'still in the mix' for Texas A&M TE commit

Auburn has managed to flip talent from top programs consistently since Hugh Freeze took over the helm of the program and the Tigers are attempting to keep that trend alive during the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Xavier Tiller, the No. 202 player nationally and the No. 10 tight end in the class of 2026, is currently committed to Texas A&M. Tiller, however, attended Auburn’s Junior Day on Saturday and confirmed that the Tigers are still alive in his recruitment.
“They fit very high for me,” Tiller said. “Auburn is very high for me still, they’re still in the mix. The way they use tight ends, I love it.”
Tiller had the opportunity to attend No. 1 Auburn basketball’s win over No. 6 Tennessee in front of a sold-out crowd inside Neville Arena. The game was the highlight of Tiller’s visit and he was impressed by the support Auburn fans have for all sports.
“They just support them all the way around, they’re Auburn fans,” Tiller said.
Despite his commitment to Texas A&M, Auburn tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua has continued to prioritize Tiller as a prospect he wants to land.
“Coach Ben (Aigamaua), we got a good relationship, I just love it,” Tiller said. “A lot, every day. He’s a dawg.”
Tiller intends to return to Auburn for an official visit sometime in the spring. Apart from Auburn and Texas A&M, other schools in the mix to land his talents include Alabama and Louisville.