Tigers 'still in the mix' for Texas A&M TE commit

Auburn has managed to flip talent from top programs consistently since Hugh Freeze took over the helm of the program and the Tigers are attempting to keep that trend alive during the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Xavier Tiller, the No. 202 player nationally and the No. 10 tight end in the class of 2026, is currently committed to Texas A&M. Tiller, however, attended Auburn’s Junior Day on Saturday and confirmed that the Tigers are still alive in his recruitment.

“They fit very high for me,” Tiller said. “Auburn is very high for me still, they’re still in the mix. The way they use tight ends, I love it.”