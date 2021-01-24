AuburnSports - Auburn 'still in it' for Class of 2022 DB from Georgia

Auburn 'still in it' for Class of 2022 DB from Georgia
Andre Stewart thought he knew where he would play his college ball.
The Class of 2022 cornerback from Brookwood (Snellville, Ga.) committed to Auburn in July 2019.
Stewart was set. He was going to Auburn. But after the Tigers had three different cornerbacks coaches in Stewart’s 18-month commitment, he needed a new start.
Stewart needed to reset his recruitment, so he de-committed from Auburn on Jan. 8.
“I just want to start back over and make sure I make the right decision and go to the right place,” Stewart said. “I’m just going to let everyone recruit me and start over.”
Stewart hasn’t ruled out rejoining the Tigers’ class. Auburn, under new defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, has expressed strong interest in making it happen.
Auburn re-offered Stewart Jan. 13 and Mason and Etheridge both have reached out.
“Auburn is still in there, for sure,” Stewart said. “I just want to build relationships with the coaches because relationships are the most important things for me.”
Mason and Etheridge both have made strong first impressions.
“I like them both,” Stewart said. “I like them a lot. Coach Mason is a really cool guy and a great coach. And Coach Etheridge, he is real with me. I like what he has going on so far and the things we’ve talked about.”
Stewart will have plenty of options from which to choose. In addition to Auburn, he has offers from Oregon, Kansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Mississippi State and Arkansas, among many others.
Another commitment, however, isn’t planned anytime soon.
“I’m going to take my time,” Stewart said. “I want to make the best decision for me and my family.”
Blessed to be reoffered by Auburn University! @CoachDerekMason @ZacEtheridge4 @EliteRawTalent @I_Am_OD3 @OcularSports pic.twitter.com/2YpRyNk8gp— Andre Stewart (@andrestewartOS) January 14, 2021