AuburnSports - Auburn 'still in it' for Class of 2022 DB from Georgia

Andre Stewart thought he knew where he would play his college ball. The Class of 2022 cornerback from Brookwood (Snellville, Ga.) committed to Auburn in July 2019. Stewart was set. He was going to Auburn. But after the Tigers had three different cornerbacks coaches in Stewart’s 18-month commitment, he needed a new start.

Stewart needed to reset his recruitment, so he de-committed from Auburn on Jan. 8. “I just want to start back over and make sure I make the right decision and go to the right place,” Stewart said. “I’m just going to let everyone recruit me and start over.” Stewart hasn’t ruled out rejoining the Tigers’ class. Auburn, under new defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, has expressed strong interest in making it happen.

