"It was very big," Carter said. "This was one of those games that we circled on our schedule back in the spring. Just to come out with a [win] and all the hard work that we put in this week paid off, but we got Buford next week and we’re looking forward to keep it rolling."

Making the move from Cedar Grove to Douglas County over the offseason, Carter is in his first season with the Tigers. It's been a smooth transition for him, as the playmakers around him push him to be his best.

When it comes to his recruitment, Carter is still figuring things out. As the No. 2 wide receiver in the country, he's got a lot of schools making a strong push for him.

"Auburn’s sticking out, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Louisville, UCF, Oregon," Carter said. "It’s really everybody still in it right now. I’m talking to everybody and I’m looking forward to where this recruiting process goes."

He was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend watching Alabama, but knows he wants to make game day visits to Auburn, Georgia, USC, Oregon and LSU. Even without a game day visit to Auburn this fall, he's been paying attention.

"This year, the receivers were the ones that stuck out in the first game," Carter said. "That’s what I’m excited to watch. Coach (Marcus) Davis, I believe what he’s doing with those guys is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing what they do these next few years."

There's a lot to like about Davis for Carter, but the main thing is how detail-oriented the wide receivers coach is.

"He’s real hard on you," Carter said. "Every spring practice I attended while they were recruiting me, he was coaching hard. He was very attentive to detail and that’s what I like. A coach that’s not attentive to detail, you’re never gonna get better, you’re gonna slightly get better, but a coach that’s attentive to detail, he’s telling you everything you need to work on and that’s always great to have in a coach."

Another thing that Carter likes about Auburn is the impact that the freshmen wide receivers have made.

"That’s not the main thing I’m looking at, but that is important," Carter said. "It’s always exciting to see a freshman go out there and do what they do at Auburn. That’s something I could see myself doing."