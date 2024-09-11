PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Auburn 'sticking out' to No. 2 WR

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Things are still wide open for Devin Carter.

Making the move from Cedar Grove to Douglas County over the offseason, Carter is in his first season with the Tigers. It's been a smooth transition for him, as the playmakers around him push him to be his best.

Douglas County came away with a big win Friday, defeating a talented Langston Hughes team 21-14.

"It was very big," Carter said. "This was one of those games that we circled on our schedule back in the spring. Just to come out with a [win] and all the hard work that we put in this week paid off, but we got Buford next week and we’re looking forward to keep it rolling."

Devin Carter is the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class.
Devin Carter is the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
When it comes to his recruitment, Carter is still figuring things out. As the No. 2 wide receiver in the country, he's got a lot of schools making a strong push for him.

"Auburn’s sticking out, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Louisville, UCF, Oregon," Carter said. "It’s really everybody still in it right now. I’m talking to everybody and I’m looking forward to where this recruiting process goes."

He was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend watching Alabama, but knows he wants to make game day visits to Auburn, Georgia, USC, Oregon and LSU. Even without a game day visit to Auburn this fall, he's been paying attention.

"This year, the receivers were the ones that stuck out in the first game," Carter said. "That’s what I’m excited to watch. Coach (Marcus) Davis, I believe what he’s doing with those guys is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing what they do these next few years."

There's a lot to like about Davis for Carter, but the main thing is how detail-oriented the wide receivers coach is.

"He’s real hard on you," Carter said. "Every spring practice I attended while they were recruiting me, he was coaching hard. He was very attentive to detail and that’s what I like. A coach that’s not attentive to detail, you’re never gonna get better, you’re gonna slightly get better, but a coach that’s attentive to detail, he’s telling you everything you need to work on and that’s always great to have in a coach."

Another thing that Carter likes about Auburn is the impact that the freshmen wide receivers have made.

"That’s not the main thing I’m looking at, but that is important," Carter said. "It’s always exciting to see a freshman go out there and do what they do at Auburn. That’s something I could see myself doing."

