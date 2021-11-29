Auburn stands 'pretty high' with No. 14 player in Class of 2023

The state of Alabama is loaded with talent in 2023, one of which being Kelby Collins, out of Gardendale. Like pretty much everyone else, Collins was at Saturday's 86th edition of the Iron Bowl and got to witness the gameday atmosphere. "Man, the atmosphere was crazy," Collins said. "Definitely one of the best games I’ve been to. Every really — the crowd, the student section just was off the chains."

Collins is being recruited by Nick Eason. (Rivals.com)

With the 2022 class nearing its end, Auburn's coaches are beginning to focus more on the Class of 2023 and starting that class off strong. Nick Eason, Auburn's defensive line coach, is beginning to ramp up the pressure on Collins. "They’re in the picture more now. I think they’re starting to recruit me more heavily and I like their defense more now," Collins said. "Especially after this game, I saw a lot that I needed to see out of this team. I think they stand pretty high right now."

Watching guys like Derick Hall, Colby Wooden and T.D. Moultry getting after Bryce Young "stood out" to Collins and left a lasting impression on him. Eason has left an early impression on Collins, too. "I like Coach Eason," Collins said. "I like his mind. I like his plan that he has for all his guys to get them to the league and I just like everything about him right now." Collins is in no rush to make a commitment and already has plenty of schools pursuing him heavily to join their 2023 class.