"I love Coach Davis," Upshaw said. "We were in the bonding, just chilling in there like we’ve been knowing each other for more than 10 years. That’s my dawg, we’re just in there chilling."

The 5-foot-11 wideout was one of four visitors from Central High in Phenix City, Ala., Thursday afternoon, as the crew made the trip to hang out with some members of the coaching staff.

Auburn is one of the first schools to offer Upshaw, who holds five total offers. Georgia Tech, Penn State, Texas and Toledo are the other four programs. The Tigers have already made quite the early impression on him.

"Auburn stands very high to me," Upshaw said. "I’ve been to visit so many times it’s just been standing out."

What is it about the program that separates it from the rest?

"Probably the coaching staff and the new facility," Upshaw said. "We were in the weight room, the weight room is so fire, it’s hard to explain but I love Auburn."

This was Upshaw's second visit to the Plains this year, making the trip in late March as well. It's a fairly easy trip from Phenix City, which is an added bonus.

"I love being close to Auburn because my dad was an Auburn fan and I want to come to a lot of the games here," Upshaw said. "It’s just way easier than having to fly or drive seven hours to a college when [Auburn]’s just like 30 minutes (away)."