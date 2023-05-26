Auburn staff connecting with Central players
Auburn's last signee out of Central High in Phenix City, Ala., was in 2016.
It was three-star cornerback John Broussard, who saw scarce playing time at Auburn and departed from the program one game into the 2018 season. The Tigers haven't signed a player out of Central since, but Hugh Freeze is looking to make it happen in the 2024 class and beyond.
Several of Central's top prospects visited Auburn last week, as the new coaching staff at Auburn is working to build a pipeline with one of the state's top programs from the last couple of years.
It starts in the 2024 class, where wide receiver Cam Coleman and safety Rydarrius Morgan are starting to schedule their official visits. Auburn will get an official from both this summer, and the relationship each has with the coaching staff is a big reason why.
"They’re definitely building it," Coleman said. "We’re all coming up here at the same time. Really building that brotherhood with our position coaches and really ever since that new coaching staff (arrived)."
Marcus Davis is Coleman's primary recruiter and position coach, but it doesn't stop there. He's paid attention to everyone, not just the receivers, making sure they feel welcomed when they visit Auburn.
"They feel like father figures," Morgan said. "Coach Davis, he’s not even my position coach, but still, the relationship me and Coach Davis got, I mess with Coach Davis."
It's a different feel from the previous staff, according to Coleman.
"When I was offered with Coach Bryan Harsin, I was talking to the position coach but not as real as I’m talking to Coach Davis," Coleman said. "It shows that they really have a family oriented up here."
Coleman and Morgan aren't the only prospects Auburn has its eyes on from the program. Wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw and offensive line Mal Waldrep, both in the 2025 class, also visited last week.
"It’s a big push," Upshaw said. "Everyone wants the Central pipeline to Auburn and we’re here to make it happen."
Davis serves as Upshaw's primary recruiter, while offensive line coach Jake Thornton is going after Waldrep. Thornton's been instrumental in Waldrep's interest in Auburn.
"They’ve really made it clear that they want me and it’s really a good feeling," Waldrep said. "Coach Thornton, he makes me feel special every time I talk to him. It makes me feel like family every time I talk to him."
Auburn's shown its work ethic outside of just hosting visits as well. When the coaches have hit the road this year, Central has become one of the first stops.
"It just shows that they’re taking time out of their day to come down there to visit us and it’s just showing a lot of love," Upshaw said.