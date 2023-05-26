Auburn's last signee out of Central High in Phenix City, Ala., was in 2016. It was three-star cornerback John Broussard, who saw scarce playing time at Auburn and departed from the program one game into the 2018 season. The Tigers haven't signed a player out of Central since, but Hugh Freeze is looking to make it happen in the 2024 class and beyond. Several of Central's top prospects visited Auburn last week, as the new coaching staff at Auburn is working to build a pipeline with one of the state's top programs from the last couple of years.

Cam Coleman is one of Auburn’s top wide receiver prospects. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

It starts in the 2024 class, where wide receiver Cam Coleman and safety Rydarrius Morgan are starting to schedule their official visits. Auburn will get an official from both this summer, and the relationship each has with the coaching staff is a big reason why. "They’re definitely building it," Coleman said. "We’re all coming up here at the same time. Really building that brotherhood with our position coaches and really ever since that new coaching staff (arrived)." Marcus Davis is Coleman's primary recruiter and position coach, but it doesn't stop there. He's paid attention to everyone, not just the receivers, making sure they feel welcomed when they visit Auburn. "They feel like father figures," Morgan said. "Coach Davis, he’s not even my position coach, but still, the relationship me and Coach Davis got, I mess with Coach Davis." It's a different feel from the previous staff, according to Coleman. "When I was offered with Coach Bryan Harsin, I was talking to the position coach but not as real as I’m talking to Coach Davis," Coleman said. "It shows that they really have a family oriented up here."