Auburn sporting events affected by SEC no-fan ruling
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey on Wednesday announced that, until "at least" March 30, all SEC on-campus sporting events will be held without fans in attendance, effective immediately, due to national concerns over the novel coronavirus.
Only "essential staff," select family members and credentialed media will be allowed in the gates.
That includes the 2020 SEC Tournament in Nashville, which, after its first two games Wednesday, will be conducted without fans from Thursday on.
"After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament," Sankey said in a statement.
Here are all the upcoming Auburn sporting events affected by this ruling.
Gus Malzahn has yet to announce whether Auburn football spring practice, set to begin Monday, will be suspended.
BASEBALL
Friday, March 13 vs. Texas A&M
Saturday, March 14 vs. Texas A&M
Sunday, March 15 vs. Texas A&M
Tuesday, March 17 vs. Alabama State
Friday, March 20 at Missouri
Saturday, March 21 at Missouri
Sunday, March 22 at Missouri
Thursday, March 26 at Alabama
Friday, March 27 at Alabama
Saturday, March 28 at Alabama
SOFTBALL
Saturday, March 14 at Missouri
Sunday, March 15 at Missouri
Monday, March 16 at Missouri
Friday, March 20 at Georgia
Saturday, March 21 at Georgia
Sunday, March 22 at Georgia
Friday, March 27 vs. Miss State
Saturday, March 28 vs. Miss State
Sunday, March 29 vs. Miss State
TENNIS
Saturday, March 14 vs. Alabama (women's team)
Sunday, March 15 at Alabama (men's team)
Thursday, March 19 vs. Miss State (women's team)
Friday, March 20 vs. Tennessee (men's team)
Saturday, March 21 vs. Ole Miss (women's team)
Sunday, March 22 vs. Georgia (men's team)
Sunday, March 22 vs. Alabama State (men's team)
Friday, March 27 at Arkansas (women's team)
Friday, March 27 at Texas A&M (men's team)
Sunday, March 29 at LSU (men's team)
Sunday, March 29 at Missouri (women's team)
SOCCER (spring season)
Saturday, March 21 at Miss State
Saturday, March 28 vs. Tennessee
------
Auburn track and field, swim and dive, gymnastics and golf also have games scheduled from now until March 30, but not all those contests are on SEC campuses. Both women's swim and dive and equestrian championships are being played at the University of Georgia.
All events involving SEC teams, regardless of location, are expected to follow the same protocol, but no official announcement has been made.