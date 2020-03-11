Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey on Wednesday announced that, until "at least" March 30, all SEC on-campus sporting events will be held without fans in attendance, effective immediately, due to national concerns over the novel coronavirus. Only "essential staff," select family members and credentialed media will be allowed in the gates. That includes the 2020 SEC Tournament in Nashville, which, after its first two games Wednesday, will be conducted without fans from Thursday on.

Ryan Bliss (9) swings during Auburn vs. Chicago State. (Vasha Hunt / AP)

"After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament," Sankey said in a statement. Here are all the upcoming Auburn sporting events affected by this ruling. Gus Malzahn has yet to announce whether Auburn football spring practice, set to begin Monday, will be suspended.

BASEBALL

Friday, March 13 vs. Texas A&M Saturday, March 14 vs. Texas A&M Sunday, March 15 vs. Texas A&M Tuesday, March 17 vs. Alabama State Friday, March 20 at Missouri Saturday, March 21 at Missouri Sunday, March 22 at Missouri Thursday, March 26 at Alabama Friday, March 27 at Alabama Saturday, March 28 at Alabama

SOFTBALL

Saturday, March 14 at Missouri Sunday, March 15 at Missouri Monday, March 16 at Missouri Friday, March 20 at Georgia Saturday, March 21 at Georgia Sunday, March 22 at Georgia Friday, March 27 vs. Miss State Saturday, March 28 vs. Miss State Sunday, March 29 vs. Miss State

TENNIS

Saturday, March 14 vs. Alabama (women's team) Sunday, March 15 at Alabama (men's team) Thursday, March 19 vs. Miss State (women's team) Friday, March 20 vs. Tennessee (men's team) Saturday, March 21 vs. Ole Miss (women's team) Sunday, March 22 vs. Georgia (men's team) Sunday, March 22 vs. Alabama State (men's team) Friday, March 27 at Arkansas (women's team) Friday, March 27 at Texas A&M (men's team) Sunday, March 29 at LSU (men's team) Sunday, March 29 at Missouri (women's team)

SOCCER (spring season)

Saturday, March 21 at Miss State Saturday, March 28 vs. Tennessee ------