AUBURN | Auburn let a doubleheader sweep slip right through its fingers. After rallying for a 6-3 win in game one, the 15th-ranked Tigers looked to have a 5-4 walk-off win in the 10th inning of game two, but a safe call at the plate was overturned upon review and No. 8 Arkansas went on to post a 9-6 win in 15 innings to earn the split. The Tigers were 2 of 18 with runners in scoring position and walked 11 batters in the nightcap. “Just 90 feet away,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “That's what gets you if you have a top 10 team and a chance to get them in the doubleheader. It just didn't happen. I thought every player that was in the game today did something to help us and battled. You can't be sad until the end of the year. We're coming out with an opportunity to try to win a series tomorrow. "I think there were probably two or three instances where we were 90 feet away from ending the ballgame and it just didn't happen."

Davis combined to go 5 of 9 in the doubleheader. Meredith Kramer/Auburn athletics

Auburn and Arkansas will go into Saturday’s rubber game with identical 23-8 overall and 7-4 SEC records. Tied 4-4 in the 10th with two outs and Steven Williams on second base, Matt Scheffler singled to left field, Williams stumbled coming around third and slid head first into home, where he was initially called safe by home plate umpire Jason Millsap. But the play was reviewed and the call reversed, sending the game into the 11th. Arkansas took a 6-4 lead in the 12th with a two-run home run by Trevor Ezell, but the Tigers answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it back up. Kjerstad led off the 15th with a solo home run over the right field wall off Carson Skipper. After two walk by Skipper, Matt Goodheart doubled home two off Garrett Wade for the final margin. Skipper (3-2) took the loss allowing five runs in 3.0 innings. Ryan Watson, Elliott Anderson and Cody Greenhill combined to hold Arkansas to one run over 7.2 innings before turning the game over to Skipper in the 12th. Starter Brooks Fuller allowed three runs, two earned, in 3.1 innings. Judd Ward was 3 of 7 and Conor Davis 2 of 5 in game two. Will Holland and Ryan Bliss had two RBI apiece. Holland hit a two-run home run in the fifth, his second of the season. Trailing 3-0 in game one, Auburn struck for three runs with two outs in the sixth. Davis drove home one with a single and Bliss followed a batter later with a two-run single. The Tigers took control with three more in the eighth as Edouard Julien and Davis led off the inning with back-to-back doubles, Bliss had an RBI single and Scheffler an RBI double.