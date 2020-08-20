AuburnSports - Auburn sorting out deep but inexperienced QB depth

Behind Nix, the Tigers boast a stable of backup signal-callers, a group Gus Malzahn said is likely the deepest in his Auburn tenure. Though it doesn't necessarily have the experience to match.

Bo Nix will look to build on his 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year campaign this year. The Tigers hope the infusion of new offensive coordinator and QBs coach Chad Morris aids Nix greatly in moving into the SEC's upper rung of passers his sophomore season.

With depth more valuable than ever, the race to win Auburn's QB2 job is on.

"As far as experience, I'd say we probably had some other years where we had more experience and quality depth coming back," Malzahn said of Auburn's backup quarterbacks on Monday. "The good thing is we have five and a half weeks with these guys before we play."

Junior Cord Sandberg will look to defend his position as Nix's backup after completing 5-of-7 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns in mop-up duty last season. He's met in the competition by Bowling Green transfer Grant Loy and 3-star true freshman Chayil Garnett.

Caylin Newton, younger brother of Cam Newton, also played quarterback at Howard before transferring to Auburn, though he'll begin his career as a Tiger working at wide receiver.

"Obviously, me and Cord, we've been here for a few years and we're kind of the oldest ones," Nix said on a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. "Then we brought in Grant and Chayil as new guys, Grant obviously being a fifth year, and Chayil obviously being a freshman. Certain things like that is how makes our room unique. And like I said, we all get along, and we're doing great things and we're consistently talking about the plays and stuff like that.

"We have a great relationship and great connection. And that all just feeds off of Coach Morris and what he does and how he leads it."

After producing a 56.7 percent completion percentage and six passing touchdowns to 11 picks in seven starts at Bowling Green last season, Loy committed to Auburn on June 10.

"Grant is a guy that Coach Morris and his staff at Arkansas started recruiting, had a relationship with, and we just felt like we needed some experience at the quarterback position," Malzahn said.

Don't expect the 6-foot-5, 230-pound athlete to disappear if he doesn't earn playing time as a quarterback, though. Malzahn said Loy will work some at H-back and will likely be looked to for production on special teams. He logged six rushing scores while at Bowling Green.

"He’s off to a really good start, and I know his teammates have been very impressed with him since he’s been here," Malzahn said of Loy.

Garnett, a dual threat from Lakeland, Fla., has the advantage of being an early enrollee who was around Nix, Morris and the strength staff in January, February and March before players were sent home.

A dynamic runner who has drawn comparisons to former Auburn QB Malik Willis by Malzahn, Garnett had already begun to impress his new teammates with his work ethic before ever getting on the practice field.

"Chayil’s been in my room, so I’ve really gotten to see him grow and develop and mature as a quarterback," Nix said. "And obviously there’s a big jump from high school to college in the quarterback room, but I feel like he’s done a great job of kind of taking his opportunity and making the most of it. He’s doing really good."

One of the biggest reasons Malzahn sought out his good friend in the coaching industry, Morris, was to help in quarterback development. Auburn will look to sort out QB pecking order behind Nix in fall camp, but the battle for backup playing time will likely continue throughout the season.

"Just get those guys the reps they need, then Chad is just going to have to figure out, past Bo, what other guys can do at this point and what they can't," Malzahn said. "That's what he's good at, especially being a former high school coach. I know he's looking forward to evaluating those guys and seeing what they can do."