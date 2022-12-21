Auburn relied on a familiar formula for success at Washington on Wednesday night — defend with intent, rebound aggressively and hope for the best on the scoring end.

The shots fell in Seattle.

The Tigers were unfazed throughout and cruised to a 84-61 win.

"That’s going to make for a merrier Christmas, don’t you think," coach Bruce Pearl said afterward with a chuckle. "It’s a good way to get into conference play. We need that one. If you look at the best wins the SEC have had … I don’t know that there’s many road wins. We got one tonight. We’ve got to try to build on it."

The Huskies tried to flummox Auburn with a few different zone concepts, but forward Jaylin Williams was the antidote. He was willing to shoot from long range and Washington wasn't willing to extend widely enough to challenge him — at least initially. A hot start forced the home team to re-think its strategy, but it was futile.

Williams finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

"Jaylin Williams was the best player on the floor," Pearl said.

Yet this wasn't a one-man operation. Center Johni Broome benefitted from Williams' accuracy, which jumbled Washington's defensive plan and left the Morehead State transfer in one-on-one situations near the basket.

He found those to his liking, often using a spin move to his left to clear space for a left-handed shot. Broome finished with 18 points on 9-of-17 shooting.

The Tigers led by eight points at halftime despite holding the home team to 21 percent shooting. Why was it close? Auburn committed 11 turnovers, which gave the Huskies extra opportunities.

Things changed after halftime. Washington started the second half quickly and cut the Tigers' lead to seven points at one early stage, but the Tigers began pushing the tempo and created some easy buckets in transition. The Huskies lack depth — only seven UW players logged more than five minutes — and Auburn's fast-break attitude created much fatigue.

The Tigers kept running. The Huskies kept faltering.

That's how Auburn shot 71 percent during the second half. It committed just three turnovers during that period and out-scored its opponent by 15 points.

That's summary judgment.

In addition to big nights from Broome and Williams, wing Chris Moore added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Freshman point guard Tre Donaldson finished with seven assists and just one turnover in 18 minutes.

Also, the Tigers finished with 42 rebounds while Washington finished with 24.

Auburn (10-2) resumes play next Wednesday at home against Florida, which is coached this season by former Tigers assistant Todd Golden. That game will tip at 6 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN2.