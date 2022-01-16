Auburn snags second Duck transfer
AUBURN | DJ James is coming home and the Tigers are adding another Duck to their roster.
James, a native of Spanish Fort, Ala., announced he is transferring from Oregon to Auburn Sunday, the second former Duck to join AU's program since the end of the season.
James was listed as a sophomore on Oregon's 2021 roster.
James started 11 games at boundary corner this fall finishing with 46 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions. He had 72 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions in 32 career games.
James signed with Oregon in the 2019 class. He was committed to Mississippi State for nearly a year before flipping to the Ducks late in the process. He played as a backup and on special teams his first two years before becoming a starter in 2021.
James, 6-foot and 180 pounds, joins nosetackle Jayson Jones as Oregon transfers that have landed at Auburn. Jones is a native of Calera, Ala.
He's Auburn's third incoming transfer since the end of season joining Jones and former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada.
James will enroll at Auburn early next week and go through spring practice, which is scheduled to begin March 14.