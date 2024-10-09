Auburn 'sitting up high' for Rivals250 athlete

"I loved the atmosphere, it was really loud," Green said. "They got good going on, just gotta finish the drill."

Green's most recent visit came a week and a half ago, as the Rivals250 athlete was in town for Auburn's game against Oklahoma.

He was on campus for Big Cat Weekend back in July and has already seen campus twice this fall.

Green, who's from Buford, Ga., is being recruited by Auburn as both a running back and a safety. This means both running backs coach Derrick Nix and safeties coach Charles Kelly are involved in his recruitment.

"Great guy, talk to him a lot," Green said of Nix. "I came up here last time, we talked a little bit and talked about getting back up here."

It was much of the same from Kelly.

"He was telling me get back up here for some more games and junior days, stuff like that," Green said.

There's several things that stick out to Green about Auburn, and several visits later, he sees the Tigers as a program he's going to take a serious look at down the stretch. Other programs catching his attention include Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee and USC.

"The fans, they're great and the atmosphere, just a good football team," Green said of Auburn. "It’s sitting up high."

Green has plans to visit Tennessee for the Alabama game in a couple of weeks, but other than that, his schedule is open. Is Auburn a spot he'd like to get back to?

"Yeah, I think I’ll come back to another game later on," Green said.