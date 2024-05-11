Auburn sitting high for top 2026 WR
Aaron Gregory is one of the top players in the 2026 class.
Listed as the No. 20 prospect in the country, one might think it's a taxing process. However, to Gregory, his recruitment is just business as usual, nothing out of the ordinary.
"It’s going good," Gregory said. "It’s not stressful or nothing, just chilling."
Auburn is one of several programs making an early push for the four-star wide receiver out of Douglasville, Ga., who visited earlier in the spring. His first trip to Auburn was under the previous staff, but a lot has changed.
"I think they sit high with me right now," Gregory said. "The first time I went out, I didn’t like it, but the second time I definitely loved it."
One of the main reasons why Gregory loved his time in Auburn is wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.
"He’s real down to earth and he’s real," Gregory said of Davis. "He’s just a cool dude in general. I know he wants to build a bond with me, he’s doing it real well."
Auburn's made it clear that he's not just one of their top priorities at receiver, but for the entire class.
"If they want me, then they’re gonna come after me and try to build that bond with me," Gregory said. "If they want me, they clearly see the potential of me getting on the field early."
Early playing time is important to Gregory, who will get to see some Auburn freshmen get on the field this fall in guys like Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. Auburn had a strong receiver class in 2024, but that ignites something in Gregory.
"It just makes me want to work harder," he said.
Other programs making a strong push early on for the 6-foot-3 wideout include LSU, Colorado, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Georgia and Alabama are also schools to watch, but Auburn is definitely a place he hopes to get back to this summer.
"Just the good bond with Coach Davis and then to see if I can get on the field," Gregory said on what sticks out about Auburn. "That’s really the biggest thing. The sooner I get my film, the sooner the scouts can watch me in the NFL."