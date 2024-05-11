"It’s going good," Gregory said. "It’s not stressful or nothing, just chilling."

Listed as the No. 20 prospect in the country, one might think it's a taxing process. However, to Gregory, his recruitment is just business as usual, nothing out of the ordinary.

Aaron Gregory is one of the top players in the 2026 class.

Auburn is one of several programs making an early push for the four-star wide receiver out of Douglasville, Ga., who visited earlier in the spring. His first trip to Auburn was under the previous staff, but a lot has changed.

"I think they sit high with me right now," Gregory said. "The first time I went out, I didn’t like it, but the second time I definitely loved it."

One of the main reasons why Gregory loved his time in Auburn is wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.

"He’s real down to earth and he’s real," Gregory said of Davis. "He’s just a cool dude in general. I know he wants to build a bond with me, he’s doing it real well."

Auburn's made it clear that he's not just one of their top priorities at receiver, but for the entire class.

"If they want me, then they’re gonna come after me and try to build that bond with me," Gregory said. "If they want me, they clearly see the potential of me getting on the field early."

Early playing time is important to Gregory, who will get to see some Auburn freshmen get on the field this fall in guys like Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. Auburn had a strong receiver class in 2024, but that ignites something in Gregory.

"It just makes me want to work harder," he said.