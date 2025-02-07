Auburn 'sits pretty high' for 4-star EDGE

"I loved it," Henderson said after the visit. "Just the environment and how they make me feel at home."

The four-star defensive end from Pensacola, Fla., was in town for the Tigers' Junior Day on Jan. 25, and not long after, scheduled an official visit back to the Plains for May 16-18.

Trenton Henderson took his third visit to Auburn a couple weeks ago.

Henderson, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is being recruited by Roc Bellantoni, who was recently hired by Hugh Freeze to serve as the defensive ends coach. It's Bellantoni's second stint at Auburn, and he wasted no time getting back to Florida to recruit, making a trip to see Henderson last month.

"It means a lot," Henderson said. "It shows how much he cares for me and how much he wants to coach me at the next level...we're just cool. He's just a great guy. I just like Coach Roc a lot."

While on his visit to Auburn, Henderson went over defensive fit with the Tigers, spent time with the coaching staff and attended a basketball game between Auburn and Tennessee.

"I really like the family atmosphere," Henderson said. "You know, just the coaches. I like the energy around the building. It's just really everything, really."

Where does Auburn fit into his recruitment?

"Auburn sits pretty high with me," he said.

Other programs sticking out to Henderson include Alabama, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and LSU. He'll return to Auburn May 16-18 for his official visit.