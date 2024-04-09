Auburn Athletics has agreed to a deal with Nike as its official apparel outfitter starting in July 2025.

The Phil Knight-owned company replaces Under Armour, which has been the athletic teams' brand since 2006.

“We are excited to enter this new partnership with Nike, a brand that consistently champions athletes and sport around the world," John Cohen said. "We are appreciative of their strong support throughout this process. We believe that our 10-year agreement, beginning in July 2025, will continue to elevate Auburn and best serve our student-athletes and our university moving forward.

“We are also grateful to Kevin Plank and Under Armour for their 18 years of valued partnership in growing the Auburn brand and serving our student athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate this relationship throughout the final year ahead.”