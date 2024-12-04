Auburn signs Deuce Knight

Take a breath, Auburn fans.
Deuce Knight is officially an Auburn Tiger.
The four-star quarterback out of Lucedale, Miss., signed with Auburn Wednesday morning, despite a strong push from Ole Miss down the stretch. He's the highest-ranked quarterback to sign with the Tigers since five-star Bo Nix did in the class of 2019.
"The love from the staff, Coach Freeze and then on down, they kept it real with me," Knight told War Eagle Plus. "Coach Freeze, I see his vision for the program. The weapons you have, the recruiting class that he has coming in, I've seen it all on the field, even the Texas A&M game. I know that we got something special coming for the next couple years, so that's just something I want to be a part of."
Here's what quarterbacks coach Kent Austin had to say of Knight.
"Deuce is super talented," Austin said. "He's got great size, he's a dual-threat quarterback, he can run, he's got a great arm. He is a guy that is going to prepare very well in making sure that he understands how to execute the offense. He'll pay the price in preparation as we say."
Knight played in nine games this past season for George County HS in Lucedale, Miss., where he completed 60% of his passes for 2,082 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 450 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground.
